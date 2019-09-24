Cellcom jumps on cost cut plan; workers call labor dispute

Workers at Cellcom Israel (CEL +18.4%) have declared a labor dispute over a comprehensive cost-cutting plan.
That follows news that the company would cut perhaps 20% to a third of its workforce as part of an effort to save 150M shekels (about $43M) from annual operating costs.
It's led to a wildcat strike.
The Histadrut labor federation says union heads from peer firms Pelephone and Partner Communications (PTNR +8.8%) were to join Cellcom union leaders at an emergency meeting this afternoon.
