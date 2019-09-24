President Trump rails against globalism, China in U.N. speech

President Trump once again stresses that he won't accept a "bad deal" in trade negotiations with China in a speech he made to the United Nations General Assembly.

He accused the world's second-largest economy of gaming the World Trade Organization after it was admitted as a member in 2001.

The SPDR S&P China ETF falls 1.1% and the major U.S. stock averages pare or lose earlier gains. The Nasdaq falls 0.3% compared with an earlier gain of 0.6%; the S&P 500's gain of 0.5% fades to +0.1% , and the Dow, which had risen 0.5%, is up 0.1% .

The argument that bringing China into the WTO would pressure it to reform was "tested and proven completely wrong," Trump said in the speech. He accused China of continuing to keep barriers to its markets high, manipulating currency, and stealing intellectual property.

Trump insisted that the WTO needs "drastic change" to address unfair practices by China and other countries. "For years, these abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged," he said.

On a broader context, he continues to criticize globalism, saying that the future doesn't belong to globalists, but to "patriots" who put their own countries first.

"When our nations are greater, our future will be brighter," he said.

