Ideal Power sells its Power Conversion business unit and technology

Ideal Power (IPWR -4.8% ) sold its Power Conversion Systems business and Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA™) technology to CE+T Energy Solutions, Inc. for a combination of cash and shares of common stock.

“This transaction allows us to devote 100% of our resources, personnel, time and energy to the development and commercialization of our highly efficient B-TRAN™ power switch technology while providing Ideal Power shareholders with an opportunity to benefit from our equity ownership in CE+T Energy Solutions,” said Dr. Lon E. Bell, Chairman and CEO of Ideal Power.

The transaction closed on September 19, 2019.