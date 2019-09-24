Crude prices slide on weak economic data, Saudi outlook

Crude oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) are mired in the red after weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan focused attention on doubts about energy demand and as Saudi Arabia could restore full oil production faster than previously expected.

U.S. WTI November crude -1.8% to $57.56/bbl; Brent -2% to $63.45/bbl.

Prices fell to session lows as Pres. Trump spoke at the United Nations, pushing a hard-line stance on Iran, which he said "must denuclearize."

In a joint statement yesterday, Britain, France and Germany backed the U.S. in blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"The Brent-WTI spread is narrowing for the first time in several days, implying... that Saudis are bringing back production faster than many analysts thought, with the Brent contract weakening faster than WTI in the process," says Mizuho Securities energy director Robert Yawger.

Four of today's five biggest losers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: HAL -4.9% , HP -4.8% , MRO -4.7% , NOV -4% .

