Vail Resorts swallows up Peak Resorts

Vail Resorts (MTN -0.8% ) closes on the acquisition of Peak Resorts (SKIS +0.1% ).

Vail Resorts adds 17 U.S. ski areas to its network of resorts through the deal to bring its total number of owned and operated resorts to 37 worldwide.

The 17 new resorts are located in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, near major metropolitan areas including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City and Louisville.

Vail Resorts plans to invest ~$15M over the next two years in one-time capital spending to elevate the guest experience at the resorts. In addition, the company's annual ongoing capital expenditures are expected to increase by ~$10 million to support the addition of the new ski areas.

Source: Press Release