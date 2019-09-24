Seeking Alpha
Stocks wilt in wake of Trump's UN speech

Stocks take a leg down, pushing all three major U.S. stock averages into the red, after President Trump's speech to the UN's General Assembly projects a protectionist tone.

Nasdaq falls 0.7%; the S&P 500 slips 0.2%, and the Dow edges down 0.1%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (-1.1%) falls the most, followed by materials (-0.3%) and consumer discretionary (-0.3%); defensive sectors utilities (+1.2%) and consumer staples (+0.6%) fare the best.

Crude oil falls 1.6% to $57.72 per barrel.

Gold rises 0.1% to $1,533.20 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield falls 7 basis points to 1.661%.

Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 98.51.

