Stocks wilt in wake of Trump's UN speech

Stocks take a leg down, pushing all three major U.S. stock averages into the red, after President Trump's speech to the UN's General Assembly projects a protectionist tone.

Nasdaq falls 0.7% ; the S&P 500 slips 0.2% , and the Dow edges down 0.1% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( -1.1% ) falls the most, followed by materials ( -0.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.3% ); defensive sectors utilities ( +1.2% ) and consumer staples ( +0.6% ) fare the best.

Crude oil falls 1.6% to $57.72 per barrel.

Gold rises 0.1% to $1,533.20 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield falls 7 basis points to 1.661%.