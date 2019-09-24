CNOOC eyes first gas at Lingshui 17-2 field by end of 2021

Cnooc (CEO -0.5%) says it expects first gas production at its Lingshui 17-2 major deepwater gas field in the South China Sea at year-end 2021.
The company estimates annual production from Lingshui 17-2 at 3.2B cm, with maximum production likely to reach 3.39B cm, or ~2% of China's total gas output.
The start-up timeline is about a year behind Cnooc's earlier indication, but analysts say development of such a sizeable deepwater gas project can easily take four years from 2018, when Lingshui was first approved.
"As Cnooc's first fully-operated deepwater project, Lingshui is a key test of its capabilities and the progress of its in-house R&D in development technologies," says Wood Mackenzie analyst Angus Rodger.
