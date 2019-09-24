H.B. Fuller Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.18M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.