KB Home Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.