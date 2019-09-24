PayPal to pay small fine to U.K. over iZettle acquisition

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority orders PayPal (PYPL -0.5% ) to pay a £250,000 ($312,000) fine for violating rules related to its $2.2B acquisition of Swedish startup iZettle.

PayPal had promised the CMA that any integration activities would be confined to non-U.K. potential customers, however PayPal conducted cross-selling pilot campaigns, intended to target customers in France and German, that led to contacting U.K. potential customers.

PayPal, which told the Financial Times that it disagrees with the CMA decision also said, "The CMA has confirmed that the alleged infractions that led to this fine were not intentional and did not have any impact in practice and they were remediated as soon as the CMA raised concerns."