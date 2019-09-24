CNN's Zucker in lead to run WarnerMedia - NBC

CNN chief Jeff Zucker is in pole position to take over WarnerMedia in the event that John Stankey exits (either by leaving the company or taking over as AT&T (T +0.1%) CEO), NBC News reports.
Zucker might even be the only candidate to lead WarnerMedia, multiple company sources tell NBC.
And choosing him brings risks, not least because of a contentious relationship with President Trump (who has railed against CNN repeatedly during his administration). Zucker also presided over a decline in ratings at NBCUniversal.
Current Warner chief Stankey became the heir apparent to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson early this month, when he was named chief operating officer and president, effectively the company's No. 2 position.
But activist Elliott Management is attacking the succession plan and wants both Stephenson and Stankey out.
