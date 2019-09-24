Blackstone launches last-mile logistics real estate company in Europe

Blackstone (BX -0.5% ) creates Mileway, its pan-European last-mile logistics real estate company, a move that could lead to the business's sale or listing in about two years.

The last-mile logistics business is driven by the growth in e-commerce deliveries.

The new company owns and operates ~1,000 logistics assets that have been acquired by real estate funds managed by Blackstone over the last several years.

Its properties are predominantly located within and around major European cities serving the last-mile needs of its tenant base and total more than 9M square meters (~97M square feet).

Since 2010, Blackstone has acquired almost 1B square feet of logistics properties globally.