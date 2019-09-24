First Solar wins 1.7 GW multiyear module supply deal for U.S. projects

First Solar (FSLR -2.3% ) says it secured a 1.7 GW supply deal for its Series 6 PV modules with renewable energy developer Intersect Power for five projects in Texas and California.

FSLR says it is the single largest order for Series 6 modules to date.

Deliveries will begin in Q4 2020 and will continue until the end of 2021.

FSLR also says it expects to start volume production at its second U.S. manufacturing plant in early 2020, restoring the company's standing as the largest U.S. PV module manufacturer.

FSLR's second Perrysburg, Ohio, plant is expected to be in pre-production qualification by the end of this year, with a nameplate capacity of 1.2 GW, providing a total nameplate capacity of 1.8 GW.