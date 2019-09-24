PNC Financial inks insurance pact with M Financial

PNC Financial Group (PNC -0.4% ) and M Financial Group sign an insurance and marketing service agreement under which M Financial will offer insurance products, advice, and service to PNC's (PNC -0.4% ) Wealth Management and Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth, clients.

In support of the agreement, PNC will implement a new service model in which insurance strategists will serve as the main point of contact for conversations with individuals, executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations on all aspects of their insurance plans and policies.

They'll formally launch the partnership on Oct. 7, 2019, when PNC will start referring qualified clients and prospects to M Financial.