Sprint -2.9% as FCC investigates Lifeline subsidies

Sprint (NYSE:S) is off 2.9% today after the FCC learns that the carrier claimed tens of millions of dollars in Lifeline subsidies while not offering subscribers that service.

The agency says Sprint claimed monthly subsidies for about 885,000 subs to Lifeline, a program making broadband more affordable for low-income customers. Those subs made up 30% of Sprint's Lifeline base and 10% of the entire Lifeline program base.

But not providing the service violates a key FCC rule made to prevent waste, fraud and abuse, the agency says.