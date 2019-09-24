Pagerduty -7.6% on muted investor day reactions

D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria (Neutral, $36 target) came away "more positive" on Pagerduty's (NYSE:PD) progress on growth drivers like new use cases and products, but sees the stock as fairly valued. The analyst also sees competitive risks from the likes of Atlassian, Splunk, and potentially ServiceNow.

RBC's Matthew Hedberg (Outperform, $49 target) "didn’t walk away with any material change" to his thesis and thinks "some investor questions remain regarding the durability of growth following two quarters of lower net dollar expansion and a smaller-than-expected beat-and-raise this past quarter."