McDermott seeks bridge loan until asset sales - Bloomberg

McDermott (MDR -6.6% ) is seeking a bridge loan to cover a $1.7B working capital gap until it can sell assets such as Lummus Technology, Bloomberg reports.

MDR said last week that it recently received unsolicited approaches to acquire all or part of Lummus; based on the receipt of these approaches, MDR is exploring strategic alternatives to unlock the value of the unit.

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook said MDR's Lummus announcement was considered "a last resort" but was "unfortunately needed" to improve the balance sheet.