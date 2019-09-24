Virtu slumps after Sandler analyst slashes Q3 EPS estimate

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) sinks as much as 9.9% to a new 52-week low of$17.35 after Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto cuts his Q3 EPS estimate for the company to 17 cents, a Street low, from 29 cents, citing a "weak trading environment."

Compares with the average analyst estimate of 31 cents per share.

Using two proxies for monthly retail volume -- Interactive Brokers' retail average shares traded per day and OTC equity volumes -- Repetto sees Q3 retail volumes "softer than 'dismal' 3Q 2018/2Q 2019."

Keeps buy rating and price target of $22.

Compares with Quant rating of Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Outperform (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 4 Hold).