Nokia opens new 5G lab at headquarters

Nokia (NOK -1.5%) has opened its new 5G Future X Lab at Finland headquarters, offering a new customer showcase for the technology's rollout.
The lab will demo capabilities with live hardware, software and full network slicing.
It will also serve as a hub for internal research, prototype development and testing along with outreach to a greater research and innovation ecosystem.
The Future X architecture includes high-capacity 5G New Radio, core and SDN-controlled "Anyhaul" transport. More than half of Nokia's 48 commercial 5G contracts call for more than radio access.
