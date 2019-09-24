Nokia opens new 5G lab at headquarters

Nokia (NOK -1.5% ) has opened its new 5G Future X Lab at Finland headquarters, offering a new customer showcase for the technology's rollout.

The lab will demo capabilities with live hardware, software and full network slicing.

It will also serve as a hub for internal research, prototype development and testing along with outreach to a greater research and innovation ecosystem.

The Future X architecture includes high-capacity 5G New Radio, core and SDN-controlled "Anyhaul" transport. More than half of Nokia's 48 commercial 5G contracts call for more than radio access.