Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely to happen this year - Reuters

Saudi Arabia is unlikely to list Aramco this year (ARMCO) following the attack on the company's installations, Reuters reports.

The deal, which was delayed last year, might have occurred as early as this November, some sources previously said.

The plan was to offer a 1% stake on the Saudi exchange, the first step of the planned 5% sale that could potentially raise $100B.

Separately, the attacks have forced Aramco to buy oil originating in neighboring countries to meet its supply obligations to foreign refineries, Reuters also reports.

Aramco's trading arm is arranging for crude from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to cover its commitments to refineries outside the kingdom such as in neighboring Bahrain as well as Malaysia and South Korea, according to the report.