JetBlue starts regular Airbus a321neo service

JetBlue (JBLU -1.3% ) says the Airbus A321neo has officially entered scheduled service in an important step for modernizing the airline's fleet.

The company says the A321neo features increased fuel efficiency, an extended range and the very best in customer comfort.

The A321neo boasts a 20% increase in fuel efficiency which supports an extended range of some 500 nautical miles over the A321. While the A321neo will operate throughout JetBlue’s existing network, the longer-range flying capabilities of the aircraft open up a host of new markets which the airline’s existing fleet could not serve with nonstop flights, including new service from New York JFK to Guayaquil, Ecuador beginning this Dec. 5, and to Georgetown, Guyana, beginning April 2, 2020.

The new aircraft officially entered scheduled service today as flight #1 from JFK Airport to Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which commemorates the first revenue route for JetBlue almost 20 years ago.

Source: Press Release