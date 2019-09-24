Stocks extend decline as Democrats talk impeachment

Stocks fall further, giving back early gains, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she'll make an announcement on possibly impeaching President Trump.

In addition, presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden said he'll support impeachment if Trump ignores Congress's requests for documents.

Stocks turned into the red after Trump's speech to the UN pushed back against globalism and criticized China's trade practices and Iran's "blood-lust".

The Nasdaq slumps 1.6% , the S&P 500 falls 1.0% , and the Dow slides 0.8% in early afternoon trading.

Bonds continue to rise. The 10-year Treasury yield declines 8 basis points to 1.65%.

"Up until this point, I thought the political stuff didn’t mean anything," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group told CNBC. "Now that it becomes real, I can’t discount it."

Looking at the S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( -1.8% ) sinks the most, followed by communications services ( -1.3% ) and information technology ( -1.1% ); utilities ( +0.8% ) and consumer staples ( +0.2% ) sit out the decline.

Crude oil slides 2.3% to $57.30 per barrel.