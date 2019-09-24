Ongoing sell-off in Roku overdone, Oppenheimer says

Roku (ROKU -4.9% ) is dropping for yet another day, and Oppenheimer now says the decline is overdone.

Shares had started falling last week, attributed to headlines from rival offerings: Comcast pushing its Flex streaming box to more customers, and Facebook pressing for adding video services to its Portal device.

There's a buying opportunity ahead of earnings for momentum stocks that have dropped back, the firm says.

The headwinds from Xfinity Flex are "overblown" in the press, Oppenheimer says, noting hurdles in its adoption: It calls for xFi Advanced Gateway, and "existing premium channels must be canceled and repurchased."

It rates ROKU Outperform with a price target of $155, now implying 52% upside.

Sell-siders rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.