Auto suppliers trade down on mix of news

Auto parts stocks are notably lower on a day of a negative developments for Nio (guidance), Tesla (SolarCity questions), Volkswagen (emissions scandal) and Fiat Chrysler (emissions scandal). Analysts says Trump's comments on a China trade deal and increasing Democrat support for an impeachment inquiry could also be influencing sentiment to a lesser degree.

Decliners include Superior Industries (SUP -8.9% ), American Axle & Manufacturing AXL, Delphi Technologies (DLPH -6.7% ), Adient (ADNT -4.8% ), Tenneco (TEN -5.3% ), Dana (DAN -3.3% ), Veoneer (VNE -3.2% ) and Meritor (MTOR -2.6% ).