Altra Industrial cut at KeyBanc on risks in handful of key markets

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC -6.2% ) is downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc, which says the company faces incremental risks in a few important markets that weigh on its 2020 outlook.

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond says $400M of AIMC's revenue, or 20% of total sales, derives from Class 8 Truck and Industrial Germany, markets which could decline 15% Y/Y in 2020.

The loss in revenue in 2020 could translate to an estimated $20M drag on EBITDA, which would more than offset expected synergies from the merger of Fortive's Automotive and Safety platform, Hammond says as he reduces his EPS estimates for AIMC to $2.85 from $2.90 for 2019 and to $2.75 from $3.20 for 2020.

AIMC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.