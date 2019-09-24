Vale set to restart Onca Puma nickel mine

Vale (VALE -2.4% ) has begun working on resuming operations at its $3B Onca Puma nickel mining complex, after Brazil's Supreme Court suspended injunctions against the mine earlier this month.

Onca Puma has been halted since September 2017 after the company failed to undergo a requested environmental impact on local communities affected by pollution caused by the mine.

Brazil holds nearly 13% of the world's nickel reserves and Onca Puma accounts for 11% of Vale's total nickel production; the mine produced a record of 7,100 metric tons of nickel in Q3 2017.