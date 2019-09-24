CDC warns vaping illnesses could rise

An official with the CDC warned during a Congressional hearing today that incidences of severe vaping-related illness could go higher.
"We are seeing more and more cases each day. I suspect weekly numbers will be higher," stated CDC Deputy Director Anne Schuchat.
The CDC has advised that consumers quit vaping if they can.
Related stocks: Altria (MO +0.1%), Philip Morris (PM +1%), British American Tobacco (BTI -1.4%), Gilla <GLLA>, Vape Holdings (OTCPK:VAPE +25%), Vector Group (VGR +1%), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY -3.6%) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).
