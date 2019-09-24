Comscore paying $5M in SEC fraud charge

Comscore (SCOR -3.2% ) has settled with the SEC, which has charged the company with accounting and disclosure fraud.

The company engaged in a scheme to overstate revenue by about $50M and make "false and misleading statements" about key performance metrics, the SEC says. That happened due to nonmonetary transactions made for the purpose of inflating reported revenue.

Comscore and former CEO Serge Matta have agreed to settle charges for penalties of $5M and $700,000 respectively. Matta will also reimburse Comscore $2.1M (representing profits from the sale of Comscore stock and incentive-based compensation) and agreed to an order barring him from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.

Comscore release