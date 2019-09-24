FAA's 737 MAX inspectors insufficiently trained, federal investigators say
Sep. 24, 2019 3:14 PM ET The Boeing Company (BA) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Investigators say some of the Federal Aviation Administration inspectors who worked on training requirements for the Boeing (BA +0.6%) 737 MAX planes and other aircraft were underqualified and the FAA mislead lawmakers about it.
- The findings by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which stem from a whistleblower complaint about qualifications of FAA inspectors, were included in letters sent to Pres. Trump and D.C. lawmakers.
- The FAA told a Senate panel in April that all 737 MAX inspectors who worked on the Flight Standardization Board that sets pilot training and procedures were qualified, but the Special Counsel's office says its findings contradict that.
- The FAA says it stands by its statements to the Senate panel.