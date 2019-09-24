Stitch Fix lower after Goldman Sachs warning

Sep. 24, 2019 3:26 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)SFIXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Stitch Fix (SFIX -8.2%) slides after Goldman Sachs lowers it price target to a Street low level of $28 due to weak traffic trends.
  • GS keeps a Buy rating with shares of the online retail service sold off.
  • "We believe that much of this traffic weakness is reflected in the current share price and investor expectations for fiscal 4Q and 2020 forecasts," advises the firm.
  • The Quant rating on SFIX is Neutral as high marks for growth and EPS revisions offset low marks for momentum and profitability.
