Stitch Fix lower after Goldman Sachs warning
Sep. 24, 2019 3:26 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)SFIXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Stitch Fix (SFIX -8.2%) slides after Goldman Sachs lowers it price target to a Street low level of $28 due to weak traffic trends.
- GS keeps a Buy rating with shares of the online retail service sold off.
- "We believe that much of this traffic weakness is reflected in the current share price and investor expectations for fiscal 4Q and 2020 forecasts," advises the firm.
- The Quant rating on SFIX is Neutral as high marks for growth and EPS revisions offset low marks for momentum and profitability.