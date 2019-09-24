FDA OKs Bavarian Nordic smallpox/monkeypox vaccine

The FDA approves Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) Jynneos (Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-replicating) (MVA-BN, liquid-frozen) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults at high risk of infection. The company says Jynneos is the only approved non-replicating smallpox vaccine in the U.S. and the only approved monkeypox vaccine anywhere in the world.

The FDA nod triggers the granting of a Priority Review Voucher to Bavarian that it can use for accelerated review of a new application or sell to a third party.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, September 25, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the approval.