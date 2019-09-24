Southern Copper upped at Morgan Stanley on more balanced profile

Southern Copper (SCCO -3.2% ) is lower even as Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $36 price target, saying at 7.3x the firm's forecast EBITDA, the stock's valuation is now close to the historical average.

Stanley analyst Carlos de Alba notes his bear case no longer assumes that Buenavista's mine concession is lost, with Mexico's federal government indicating it does not intend to revoke mining concessions, and treating the company's recent sulfuric acid spill with a neutral attitude.

Stanley also downgrades mining peer Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) to Underweight from Equal Weight.

SCCO's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.