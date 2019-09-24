Financials drop as Treasurys rally

With the needle once again moving to risk-off and Treasury yields slipping, financial stocks take a hit.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slides 1.2% in late afternoon trading, outpacing the S&P 500's 1.0% decline. YTD, though, XLF is up 18%, slightly lagging the S&P's 19% gain.

Among the U.S.-based megabanks, Goldman Sachs (GS -3% ), Citigroup (C -2.6% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -2.4% ) fall the most.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) falls even more, down 1.8% . Among the biggest decliners are Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -1.8% ), Bank OZK (OZK -1.9% ), Regions Financial (RF -1.4% ), SunTrust Banks (STI -1.5% ), BB&T (BBT -1.4% ), and KeyCorp (KEY -1.1% ).

Among, credit card companies Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.3% ), Discover Financial (DFS -1.9% ), and Capital One (COF -1.8% ) slip the most.

Life insurers also drop -- Brighthouse Financial (BHF -1.6% ), ManuLife Financial (MFC -1.1% ), and Principal Financial Group (PFG -1.2% ).