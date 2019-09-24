Financials drop as Treasurys rally

With the needle once again moving to risk-off and Treasury yields slipping, financial stocks take a hit.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slides 1.2% in late afternoon trading, outpacing the S&P 500's 1.0% decline. YTD, though, XLF is up 18%, slightly lagging the S&P's 19% gain.
Among the U.S.-based megabanks, Goldman Sachs (GS -3%), Citigroup (C -2.6%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -2.4%) fall the most.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) falls even more, down 1.8%. Among the biggest decliners are Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -1.8%), Bank OZK (OZK -1.9%), Regions Financial (RF -1.4%), SunTrust Banks (STI -1.5%), BB&T (BBT -1.4%), and KeyCorp (KEY -1.1%).
Among, credit card companies Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.3%), Discover Financial (DFS -1.9%), and Capital One (COF -1.8%) slip the most.
Life insurers also drop -- Brighthouse Financial (BHF -1.6%), ManuLife Financial (MFC -1.1%), and Principal Financial Group (PFG -1.2%).
The four biggest online brokers take hefty jog down -- Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Charles Schwab (SCHW -2.1%), E*Trade (ETFC -2.3%), and TD Ameritrade (AMTD -2.3%).
