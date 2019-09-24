Limelight Networks targets long-term revenue growth of 15%

Limelight Networks (LLNW -2.4% ) has set long-term financial targets as part of its analyst day today.

The timeline isn't exact, but the company has set a long-term revenue growth target of 15% (vs. 6.1% in 2018, up from 5.2% in 2012). Key drivers are base growth at 8-9% with new initiatives providing the rest. It's also looking to boost gross margin to 55% in the long term, up from 47.8% in 2018 and 28% in 2012.

It's looking to raise non-GAAP income margin to over 10% (vs. 7% in 2018, and -12.2% in 2012). Adjusted EBITDA margin is targeted to rise above 25% vs. 2018's 16.6% and 2012's 5.5%.

The company is forecasting free cash flow margin to rise above 15% vs. 2018's 8.4%, and 2012's -3.3%.