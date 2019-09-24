Colombia fracking projects could bring $5B annual investment haul

Colombian industry leaders say four fracking pilot projects in the country - one run by Drummond Coal and the others by oil companies Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) - could bring in $5B in annual investment over the next few years once they are in the production phase.

Colombia's top administrative court, the Council of State, is hearing a case on whether hydraulic fracturing should be allowed, but it has said pilot projects recommended by an expert commission can proceed.

"We hope to start at least the civil works next year and hopefully we can be perforating next year," the head of the private Colombia Petroleum Association says, adding the four pilots could generate ~450K bbl/day in their production phase; Colombia currently produces 860K bbl/day.