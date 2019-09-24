Stag Industrial starts 11M-share offering

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) starts a public offering of 11M shares of common stock -- with 5.5M offered directly by the company and 5.5M shares offered in connection with a forward sale agreement.

The forward purchaser and the company plan to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.65M shares.

Plans to use proceeds to repay debt outstanding under its $500M unsecured credit facility, for working capital and/or other general corporate purposes.

Under the forward sale agreement with Citigroup Global Markets or an affiliate, the forward purchaser is expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters 5.5M of STAG shares.

Stag expects to physically settle the forward sale agreement and receive proceeds from the sale of its shares upon one or more such physical settlements within ~6 months from the date of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering.