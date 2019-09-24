Nike +5% after strong quarter

Nike (NYSE:NKE) shoots higher after FQ1 results shined on strength across categories and geographic regions.

The company reports North America revenue rose 3.6% to $4.29B and EMEA revenue was up 6.4% to $2.77B. Greater China revenue soared 22% to $1.68B during the quarter.

Footwear sales rose 8% and apparel sales were up 6%.

"Our targeted strategic investments are accelerating NIKE’s digital transformation and extending our competitive advantage," notes CFO Andy Campion on the quarter.

Gross margin came in ahead of expectations at 45.7% of sales vs. 44.4% consensus and 44.2% a year ago. Higher average selling prices and margin expansion in NIKE Direct were only partially offset by impacts from changes in F/X rates and higher product costs.