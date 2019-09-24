Comtech +17.7% after Q4 beat, solid forecast

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is up 17.7% postmarket after it's posted beats on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 earnings, where revenues ticked up though net profit fell slightly.

Revenues overall rose 5.3% to $176.4M; bookings were $724.1M. Companywide book-to-bill ratio was 1.08, and backlog finished the year at $683M.

Taking into account the backlog and unfunded value of multiyear contracts, revenue visibility is about $1B, the company says.

EBITDA was $28.3M.

Cash flow from operations was $14.2M (hitting $68M for the fiscal year).

For 2020, it's targeting net sales of $710M-$730M (above expected $691.9M) with growth in both segments, and book-to-bill ratio over 1.0. GAAP operating income is forecast to hit about 7% of net sales, vs. fiscal 2019's 6.2%.

EBITDA is forecast at $98M-$102M, and non-GAAP EPS at $1.35-$1.50 (above an expected $1.34).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

