SEC expected to vote on ETF Rule proposal on Wednesday

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to vote on the much-awaited proposed ETF Rule, which would affect all parts of the exchange-traded funds ecosystem, tomorrow, reports ETF.com.

Under the proposal, ETFs structured as open-ended funds would no longer have to receive "exemptive relief" from parts of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The application process can take up to six months and cost up to $25,000 in filing costs.

The proposal, if approved, would also make custom creation/redemption baskets available to all ETFS. Currently, only some issuers can take advantage of that feature.

ETF.com said industry experts expect the proposal to be approved, though some provisions may need to be amended.