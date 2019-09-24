Stocks slide as Trump impeachment calls gain momentum

Stocks tumbled in volatile trading as impeachment suddenly becomes a concern for Pres. Trump, as House Speaker Pelosi reportedly will announce an impeachment inquiry at 5 p.m. today.

Stocks opened higher but began falling as Trump began criticizing China in a UN speech - a worrying sign for investors hoping for some sort of trade deal - and it became clearer through the day that House Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry following reports that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country's president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Losses eased slightly after Trump said he would release the full transcript of the call with Ukraine's president.

News from the Conference Board that its consumer confidence index had fallen in September also nixed investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 energy sector (-1.6%) led today's losers as WTI crude oil fell 2.3% to $57.29/bbl, and the communication services (-1.3%) and information technology (-1%) groups also fell sharply, with the trade-sensitive Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-1.7%) tumbling after a strong start.

Notable laggards included FAANG components Facebook (-3%), Amazon (-2.5%) and Netflix (-4.3%).

The defensive-oriented utilities (+1.1%) and consumer staples (+0.2%) sectors were the only groups to finish in positive territory.

U.S. Treasury prices resumed their recent advance amid the political uncertainty, with the two-year yield shedding 6 bps points to 1.61% and the benchmark 10-year yield sliding 7 bps to 1.64%; the 10-year yield is now down 27 bps from its high on Sept. 13.