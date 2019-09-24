We don't plan to sell DirecTV - AT&T COO

AT&T (NYSE:T) doesn't plan to sell DirecTV, COO John Stankey tells WSJ, saying the unit's central to the company's streaming ambitions.

The company did study its options as part of broader portfolio reviews, Stankey says, an acknowledgment of reports that it considered its options: “We’re constantly looking at the portfolio ... That’s the normal course of business and it’s not unique to DirecTV.”

But “DirecTV is an important part of what we’re going to be doing going forward.”

The company will be looking for traditional pay-TV distributors to be involved in the rollout of HBO Max next year. DirecTV also provides valuable data for targeted marketing, Stankey says.

“I’m not looking to find my successor right at the moment,” Stankey adds, signaling his hold on the role even as Elliott Management would like to see him out.