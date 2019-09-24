HD Supply to split in two

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) unveils plans to separate its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial businesses into two independent publicly traded companies.

HDS says both units already are leaders in their respective industries and operate largely as independent companies given the lack of customer and operational overlap.

HDS Chairman and CEO Joe DeAngelo is expected to serve as Chairman and CEO of Facilities Maintenance, and current HD CFO Evan Levitt is expected to serve in the same capacity for Facilities Maintenance.

Current Construction & Industrial president John Stegeman is expected to serve as CEO after the separation.