BTIG boosts Western Union price target after investor day

Western Union's (NYSE:WU) first investor day in three and a half years supported BTIG analyst Mark Palmer's view that the company is a "resilient 'cash cow' + underappreciated digital platform."

Palmer reiterates his buy recommendation and boosts his price target to $28 from $23; implies 28% upside potential and compares with average price target of $20.26.

Western Union's three-year financial outlook targets an operating margin of 23% (vs. 20% currently) by 2022 and a double-digit EPS CAGR over that time period.

Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (1 Buy, 15 Hold, 4 Underperform, 3 Sell).