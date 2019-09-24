Broadcom -3.7% on convertible preferred offering

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 3.7% lower postmarket after commencing a public offering of $3B in mandatory convertible preferred stock.

The company's offering that amount in Series A mandatory convertible preferreds, and expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $450M worth to cover overallotment.

Net proceeds would go to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing term loan facilities.

Each share is expected to have a liquidation preference of $1,000/share, and will automatically convert (if they haven't already) by Sept. 30, 2022.