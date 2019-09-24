U.S. crude supply rose 1.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.4M barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 20, following a 592K-barrel build in the previous week.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories falling by 190K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.9M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.2M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a build of 2.3M barrels.

November WTI crude futures add to losses following the report, recently at $56.87/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $57.29/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX