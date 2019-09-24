AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans

In a filing, AT&T (NYSE:T) notes it completed the prepayment and termination of two term loan agreements totaling $5.9B.

For the prepayments, it used $1.3B in cash on hand, proceeds from a notes offering that closed Sept. 11, and proceeds from a new term loan of $1.3B from Bank of America.

On Nov. 20, AT&T had entered into the existing $3.55B term loan agreement with BofA, and it repaid $500M in Q2. Last Friday, it repaid the remaining $3.05B outstanding.

Today, it repaid $2.85B outstanding under a term loan agreement with certain investment and commercial banks and Citibank as administrative agent, paying that in full.