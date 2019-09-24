Fortune Brands CEO Klein to depart, succeeded by Fink

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) says Christopher Klein will retire as CEO, to be succeeded by current President and COO Nicholas Fink, effective Jan. 6.

Klein will become executive chairman of the board, and current chairman David Thomas will become lead independent director.

Fink joined the company in 2015 as leader of the Global Growth and Development team, then became president of the newly-formed Global Plumbing Group before assuming the role of FBHS' President and COO earlier this year.

Klein joined Fortune Brands in 2003 as a senior VP before rising to President and COO of FBHS in 2009, and CEO in 2010.