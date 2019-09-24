Hudson Pacific's $400M notes offering prices

Hudson Pacific Properties' (NYSE:HPP) operating partnership prices a public offering of $400M of 3.250% senior notes due 2030.

The notes were issued at 99.268% of par value and will mature on Jan. 15, 2030.

Offering is expected to close on Oct. 3, 2019.

The operating partnership intends to use the proceeds to repay all or a portion of its $300M five-year term loan due April 2020, to repay all or part of its outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and/or for general corporate purposes.