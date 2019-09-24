Kinder Morgan starts Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline ahead of schedule

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says its 448-mile Gulf Coast Express Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast will be placed into service tomorrow, ahead of schedule.

KMI says the pipeline, which is fully booked under long-term contracts, will move 2B cf/day of natural gas from the Waha hub in west Texas to the Agua Dulce hub in south Texas, where it can either be exported on other pipelines to Mexico or liquefied natural gas export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

KMI is operator of the pipeline and owns a 34% interest; other equity holders include Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM), DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and an affiliate of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).