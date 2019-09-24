Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to depart; Merz to become interim CEO

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says it will start talks soon to end the contract of current CEO Guido Kerkhoff and propose current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz as interim CEO for no longer than a year.

Board member and former Siemens manager Siegfried Russwurm would take over the chairman duties on an interim basis.

Kerkhoff, who joined Thyssenkrupp as finance chief in 2011, took over as CEO in July 2018 but his tenure has been difficult, as the company issued four profit warnings and scrapped plans for a spinoff of its capital goods businesses as well as a planned joint venture with Tata Steel.